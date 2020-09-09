Two pairs of brothers, three others arrested for alleged internet fraud in Ibadan

Two pairs of brothers Ayoola Timilehin, Olusola Timilehin, and Oladayo Fayemi, Tolulope Fayemi and three others suspected to be internet fraudsters have been arrested in Ibadan, Oyo State by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Operatives of the anti-graft agency in Ibadan zonal office arrested the suspected internet fraudsters in their hideout at Alaka, Elebu area of Ibadan, on Wednesday, September 9.

The other three suspects arrested with them are Temitope Kumuyi, Babatunde Oyelakin and Olanrewaju Ibrahim.

A statement by Dele Oyewale, Head, EFCC Media and Publicity said the suspected internet fraudsters were all between ages 20 and 30.

“The suspects were arrested based on intelligence linking them with opulence without any identifiable means of livelihood.

“Items recovered from them include: four cars, laptops, exotic phones and a stamp bearing the identity of the bursary section of Queensland University’s School of Medicine, Australia.

“They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” Oyewale said.

