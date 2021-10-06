Politics
Two PDP lawmakers join APC in Anambra
Two members of the Anambra State House of Assembly have dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.
The lawmakers – Mr. Onyebuchi Offor and Mr. Douglas Egbuna – announced their switch to APC at Wednesday’s plenary in Awka.
Offor, who is the House Minority Leader, said he consulted his family before taking the decision to join APC.
He said: “It is time I join the party at the centre so that my constituents can feel and experience the presence of the ruling party.”
Egbuna also revealed that he joined the ruling party after several consultations.
READ ALSO: 11 lawmakers dump PDP, APGA for APC in Anambra
The Speaker of the House, Uche Okafor, congratulated the lawmakers and wished them well in their new party.
Four lawmakers elected on the platform of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) had on September 21 defected to the APC.
The lawmakers were – Lawrence Ezeudu, Dr. Timothy Ifedioranma, Dr. Carter Dike-Umeh, and Smart Okafor.
With this development, APC now has six members in the House, leaving PDP and APGA with four and 20 members respectively.
