Two police officers dead, 17 injured in Plateau auto crash

Two police officers were confirmed dead and 17 others injured in an auto crash along Hawan Kibo road in Plateau State on Monday.

The spokesman for the Borno State police command, Sani Shatambaya, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday in Maiduguri, said the policemen were travelling to Uyo, Akwa Ibom, for the 2022 Police Games.

He said the contingent was to represent Zone 15 comprising Borno and Yobe commands at the Biannual Police Games in the Akwa Ibom State capital.

The spokesman said the accident occurred due to brake failure, adding that the dead operatives were female constables.

Shatambaya said: “The Commissioner of Police, Borno Command, regrets the unfortunate accident, noting that the personnel who lost their lives and the injured victims have been conveyed back to Maiduguri.

“Befitting burial was conducted for the dead while the injured are currently receiving treatment in various hospitals in Maiduguri.

“The commissioner of police who led a delegation of the management team of Borno command commiserated with the families of the deceased officers.

“He equally used the opportunity to wish the injured personnel quick recovery.

“He also prayed for the remaining team members that continued with their journey to participate in the ongoing IGP biennial Police games, journey mercies.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now