Two police officers dismissed for alleged assault in Delta

The Delta State police command has dismissed two police officers for an alleged assault in the state.

The officers – Felix Ebikabowei and Ndubuisi Abazie – were dismissed for alleged assault on a commercial tricycle rider, Brodrick Omesan, in Warri.

The command’s spokesman, Bright Edafe, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Asaba, said the duo were attached to “B” Division, Warri.

He said: “The two dismissed officers on August 12, 2021, after close of work, conspired among themselves and engaged in Illegal duty along the Estate roundabout in Warri.

“They accosted a tricycle rider, one Brodrick Omesan ‘m’ age 36years of Oviri Street, Agbaroh. An argument ensued between the policemen and the victim during which they allegedly pushed and beat him up. This led to serious injuries on the victim’s head. He was rushed to the hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.

“The Commissioner of Police upon receiving the complaint immediately directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigative Department (SCID) for a discreet and unbiased investigation.

“Investigation later revealed that the two officers have a case to answer on the serious assault on the victim who is still in critical condition.

“The CP again ordered that they should face internal disciplinary action and the command provost was directed to try them in an orderly room.

“The two officers who were tried for the offence of incivility to members of the public, disobedience to lawful order contrary to paragraph E (iii) first schedule of the Police Act and regulations 370 paragraph F of Police Act and regulations CAP P.9 laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 2004 were found guilty on both counts and have been dismissed from the Force.”

