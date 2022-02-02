Two police officers, two students killed in US schools shootings

Two campus police officers and a student were shot and killed at a college in Virginia, while one student was also killed and another seriously wounded in another school shooting in Minnesota on Tuesday.

The officers were identified by the school as John Painter and J.J. Jefferson.

In the Virginia college incident, the two agents, a campus law enforcement officer and a safety officer, were shot before the suspect fled the scene, but was later apprehended, the Virginia State Police said in a statement on Twitter on Wednesday.

“Multiple law enforcement agencies arrived on the campus of Bridgewater College around 1:20 pm in response to active shooter reports,” the school posted on its website.

A statement on the school’s website by the College President, David Bushman, said the pair “were shot and killed on campus while protecting us.

“These officers were close friends, known to many of us as the ‘dynamic duo.’ John was J.J.’s best man in his wedding this year.

“They were beloved by students, faculty and staff. I hurt for their families and loved ones, as I know we all do,” the statement said.

According to the Virginia State Police, the suspect, a 27-year-old man named Alexander Wyatt Campbell, sustained “non-life-threatening gunshot wound,” as he put up resistance before he was arrested.

The police added that the suspect had already been charged with murder.

Virginia Governor Glen Youngkin tweeted:

“I have been briefed on the situation at Bridgewater College. The shooter is in custody and state and local police are on the scene.”

On his part, Bridgewater Mayor Ted Flory, posted a statement on the town’s website.

“Bridgewater is shocked by today’s senseless violence at Bridgewater College.

“We are heartbroken by the needless injuries and loss of life.”

