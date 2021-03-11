Two policemen die in Kwara auto crash | Ripples Nigeria

Two policemen died in a motor accident at Eiyekorin, along the Ilorin-Ogbomoso expressway on Thursday.

The spokesman of the Kwara State police command, Ajayi Okasanmi, disclosed this in a statement in Ilorin, the state capital.

He said: “The police officers were coming back from Ogbomoso where they had escorted a bullion van.

“One of the tyres of the escort vehicle burst and rammed into a trailer parked along the road.

“Two policemen died on the spot and some others were injured. They are being treated at the hospital.”

The spokesman said the remains of the dead police officers had been deposited at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), Ilorin.

