International
Two policemen killed, 21 injured in Pakistani roadside blast
Two policemen have been killed and at least 21 people, including 12 police officers, wounded in a roadside blast that occurred in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan in southwestern Pakistan on Sunday night, officials say.
A spokesman for the Balochistan government, Liaquat Shahwani, who confirmed the incident on Monday, said:
“At least two policemen were killed in the blast in Quetta. 21 one others, including 12 policemen were injured.
“The injured have been moved to the city’s Civil Hospital.
“Security agencies have cordoned off the area and launched a manhunt to arrest the culprits.”
READ ALSO: Pakistani court overturns Christian couple’s death sentence over blasphemy
Shahwani said four passersby were also wounded in the blast that targeted a police mobile van at Tanzeem Square near the upscale Serena Hotel.
The bomb, which was planted on a motorcycle, went off near a van full of policemen, a local police official said, adding that the windows of nearby buildings were shattered by the explosion.
So far, no group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.
