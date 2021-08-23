Two policemen killed, three others injured at Kogi checkpoint

Unknown gunmen allegedly shot dead two policemen at a checkpoint in Kabba, headquarters of Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi state.

An eyewitness stated that the policemen were shot at the Origa checkpoint along Kabba- Iyara road at about 5p.m on Monday.

The gunmen were said to be passing by in a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), when the policemen waved them down for a routine check.

It was then that they opened fire on both officers, and sped off afterwards, leaving them dead.

The eyewitness added that three other policemen managed to escape. This was as they sustained different injuries and had to shoot indiscriminately in order to escape.

It was also gathered that the affected policemen were from the newly-created Kabba police B divisional headquarters.

However, the robbers were said to be coming from the Ekiti axis and were probably heading towards Abuja en route Kabba before the incident occured.

The remains of the two policemen were said to have been deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital in Kabba, while the injured are said to be undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

When contacted for his reaction, the police public relations officer, William Aya could not be reached as of the time of filing the report.

