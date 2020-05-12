Two polytechnic staff electrocuted in Ado Ekiti

The Federal Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti, Tuesday confirmed the death of two of its staff from electrocution.

The institution’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Adeyemi Adejolu, told journalists that the deceased persons who were staff of the institution’s Works Department died while effecting the repair of a borehole Monday.

He said: “I can confirm that they got electrocuted while performing their duties

“It was a sad and regrettable incident.”

According to him, the corpse of one of the deceased, an indigene of Kogi, had already been taken to his town for burial, while the family of the other deceased, a native of Ado-Ekiti, had been contacted.

