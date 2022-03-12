Two sisters killed by stray bullets in Kaduna

Two teenage sisters simply identified as Nurayn and Khadija Shuaibu have been killed by stray bullets in Kaduna State.

Eyewitnesses told journalists on Saturday the sisters who were between the ages of 16 and 11 years were hit by stray bullets fired by soldiers during a clash with criminals at a marketplace in Kidenda village, Giwa local government area of the state.

The soldiers, according to them, were driving through the market when they sighted some strange men sitting on motorcycles and challenged them.

The villagers took to their heels when they started hearing gunshots allegedly fired by the soldiers at the men.

In the ensuing melee, the two sisters were hit by stray bullets while trying to flee from the scene.

