Metro
Two skit makers in Kano sent to jail for portraying Governor Ganduje as corrupt
The Kano State Magistrate Court has remanded two Kano Tiktok skit makers, Mubarak Muhammed known as Uniquepikin and Nazifi Muhammed for allegedly defaming the character of the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.
The accused were accused of portraying the governor as a corrupt official in one of their skits.
Uniquepikin and Nazif pleaded guilty to the charges of conspiracy and defamation.
READ ALSO:Police arrests APC chieftain with 367 voter cards in Kano
Presiding Magistrate Aminu Gambari of the Magistrate Court 58, Nomansland, subsequently ordered the remand of the two Tikokers in prison custody while the case was adjourned to November 7, 2022.
