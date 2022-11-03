Two skit makers in Kano sent to jail for portraying Governor Ganduje as corrupt

The Kano State Magistrate Court has remanded two Kano Tiktok skit makers, Mubarak Muhammed known as Uniquepikin and Nazifi Muhammed for allegedly defaming the character of the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

The accused were accused of portraying the governor as a corrupt official in one of their skits.

Uniquepikin and Nazif pleaded guilty to the charges of conspiracy and defamation.

READ ALSO:Police arrests APC chieftain with 367 voter cards in Kano

Presiding Magistrate Aminu Gambari of the Magistrate Court 58, Nomansland, subsequently ordered the remand of the two Tikokers in prison custody while the case was adjourned to November 7, 2022.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now