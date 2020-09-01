Two South African police officers arrested over murder of 16-yr-old arraigned in court

Two South African police officers who were arrested over the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old boy with Down’s syndrome, which had sparked violent street protests, were paraded before a magistrates’ court in Soweto.

The suspects, 46-year-old Simon Ndyalvana and 23-year old Caylene Whiteboy, wore face masks, with their heads bowed as media took pictures of them during the brief appearance in court on Monday over the murder of Nathaniel Julies.

Report say the suspects who have not yet pleaded guilty to the crime will be remanded in custody until their next court sitting in early September.

Scores of people packed into the magistrates’ court in Soweto, South Africa, where the two police officers appeared in connection with the murder of Nathaniel Julies.

Members of his community chanted outside the courthouse, carrying placards saying: “Justice for Nathaniel”.

The police initially said Julius had been caught up in a shootout between officers and local gangsters.

However, the family of Nathaniel Julius said that the deceased had gone out to buy biscuits when he was shot dead in Johannesburg’s Eldorado Park suburb by the police.

The family said Julius was shot after not answering officers’ questions and also added that this was because of his disability.

“There is no evidence of any provocation and it’s difficult to understand why live ammunition could be used in a community such as this,” Archbishop Malusi Mpumlwana, head of the South African Council of Churches, told local media outside the Julius household.

