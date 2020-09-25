Two students bag 18 months in jail for conspiracy, extortion | Ripples Nigeria

Two students have been sentenced to 18months imprisonment each, by an Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama in Jos, the Plateau State capital on Friday.

They were charged with stealing and extorting a cell phone worth N20,000.

The two students identified as Aliyu Ibrahim, aged 18, and Umar Abubakar, aged 18, were charged by the police with conspiracy and extortion.

The prosecution counsel, Inspt. Ibrahim Gokwat, told the court that the Compliant, Hamza Mohammed of Agwab Rogo Jos, had reported the case at the Laranto Police Station, on Sept. 14.

Gokwat said that the convicts confessed that they conspired and extorted a phone from the complainant using a long knife.

He added that the offence, contravened the provisions of sections 58 and 276 of the Penal Code law.

The Judge, Lawal Suleiman, gave the convicts an option to pay a fine of N40,000 each, after pleading guilty and begged for leniency

Suleiman urged the convicts to face their studies and not engage in crimes.

By Emmanuella Ibe…

