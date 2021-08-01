Two students kidnapped from Kebbi school found in Zamfara forest

Two students among those recently kidnapped from the Federal Government College (FGC), Yauri, in Kebbi State have been found in a forest after they reportedly escaped from their captors.

The two students, a male and female were said to have been found in Dansadau forest in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State, on Saturday.

The community of the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri in Kebbi State had some respite as two of its kidnapped students regained their freedom.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the students were rescued by the police authorities in a forest of Dansadau District, Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The development was confirmed during a press briefing on Sunday by the Spokesman of the Zamfara State Police Command, SP Mohammed Shehu, in Gusau.

However, it is still unclear if the students escaped on their own, or the bandits let them go, or whether any ransom was paid to secure their release, with the fate of the remaining students uncertain.

The rescue effort is coming about six weeks after gunmen suspected to be bandits stormed the school and abducted an unspecified number of students and four teachers.

The gunmen also killed a police officer during the attack.

More details soon…

