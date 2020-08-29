International Latest

Two students, teacher killed, others abducted in DR Congo school attack

August 29, 2020
Tragedy struck in the in North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo after unidentified gunmen killed two students and a teacher and several other teachers were kidnapped when a primary school was holding exams.

In a statement on Friday, Cosmas Kangakolo, an administrator for Masisi territory, said that the Ngoyi Primary School was attacked by the unknown gunmen who killed one teacher and kidnapped several others.

According to Kangakolo, examination centres in the area are protected by the army, because of endemic security problems plaguing the area.

DRC President Felix Tshisekedi said two students died when fighting broke out in North Kivu province on Thursday morning. He did not give further details.

Exact details of the attack and the number of casualties remained unclear. It was not clear whether the students were targets of the fighting or caught in the crossfire.

