Two suspected drug traffickers excrete 191 pellets of cocaine, heroin at Lagos airport | Ripples Nigeria

Two suspected drug traffickers arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, have excreted 191 pellets of cocaine, heroin.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the suspects – Chukwudi Destiny and Ezekiel Chibuzo – were arrested on April 10 and April 16 respectively.

According to him, while Destiny was arrested during the outward clearance of an Italy bound Ethiopian Airline, Chibuzo was intercepted by NDLEA operatives after he arrived from Brazil on a Qatar airline.

Babafemi said: “On 10th April 2021, during the outward screening of passengers on an Ethiopian airline to Italy, NDLEA operatives at MMIA intercepted and referred one Chukwudi Destiny for scanning and the scan result proved positive to drug ingestion.

“Consequently, he was placed under excretion observation and in the process; he excreted 92 pellets of heroin with a total weight of 1.300Kg.

“On Friday 16th of April, 2021, another trafficker, Ezekiel Chibuzo who arrived in Lagos from Brazil onboard Qatar airline was also arrested for drug ingestion. He has so far excreted 99 wraps of cocaine.”

