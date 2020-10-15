Two suspected kidnappers arrested for abducting 25-yr-old lady, killing her mother

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested two suspected members of a six-man kidnapping gang for allegedly abducting a 25-year-old lady and killing her mother in Ijoun, Yewa-North Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects were said to have abducted Mariam Fagbohun while also killing her mother, Annah Fagbohun as they shot into a crowd of people chasing them to rescue the kidnapped lady.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the command’s Public Relations Officer, who stated this in a statement on Wednesday in Abeokuta, added that Mariam, who runs a provision store and a pub, was abducted by the six-man gang on August 20, 2020, when she closed and was going home.

According to him, the victim, while being taken away, raised the alarm, which attracted the people around, including her mother.

He said: “While the people around were trying to chase the abductors with the aim of rescuing her, the kidnappers shot into their midst and the bullet hit the victim’s mother, Annah Fagbohun, and she died on the spot.

“A distress call was made to the police, consequent upon which the DPO, Egua Division, CSP Kalejaiye Olarenwaju, led his men to the scene and with the collaboration of members of the community, they were able to rescue the victim and apprehend a member of the gang, Jimoh Fayemi, a native of Omu-Odo in Ekiti State.

“Upon his arrest, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, directed that the suspect be transferred to the anti-kidnapping section with a clear mandate that the other members of the gang must be hunted and brought to justice.

Read also: HERDSMEN: Police dismiss YCE’s alarm, says Ogun State is not under siege

“The team embarked on a technical and intelligence-based investigation, which led to the arrest of another member of the gang in Ekiti State, James Arowolo, who is a 47-year-old native of Obo-Ayegunle in Kwara State.”

Oyeyemi further stated that the suspects confessed to the crime during interrogation, claiming to have been contracted by a man, simply known as Ade, and his friend, known as Doctor, who live in the same neighbourhood with the victim, to swindle her out of a huge sum of money.

“But having realised that the woman would not fall into their trap, they decided to kidnap her and demand ransom,” the PPRO added.

Three single-barrelled guns, 12 live cartridges and face masks were said to have been recovered from the suspects.

Oyeyemi also revealed that the CP had ordered a massive manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang, while also directing that the suspects in custody be arraigned.

Join the conversation

Opinions