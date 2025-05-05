Two suspects arrested over alleged plot to bomb Lady Gaga’s music concert

Police operatives in Brazil have arrested two suspects over an alleged plot to detonate explosives at a free music concert staged by American singer Lady Gaga in Rio de Janeiro.

An anti-LGBTQ group allegedly plotted the attempted blast and sought to enlist youngsters to carry out their plans using homemade explosives and Molotov cocktails, according to Rio de Janeiro’s state police.

Rio police secretary Felipe Cury stated that investigators thought the suspects intended to target the LGBTQ population in Brazil.

“They were clearly saying that they were planning an attack at Lady Gaga´s concert motivated by sexual orientation,” Cury told a press conference on Sunday.

“The plan was treated as a ‘collective challenge’ with the aim of gaining notoriety on social media,” the police said in a statement.

