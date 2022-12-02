Two teenage girls rescued, handed to NAPTIP in Kebbi

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in Kebbi, on Thursday, rescued and handed over two teenage girls traveling to Libya to the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

The two minors identified as Faisal Rahman and Aliya Rahman, were said to have been transported from Sagamu area of Ogun State to Sokoto en route to Libya when they were intercepted.

Speaking to newsmen in Birni Kebbi, NIS State Comptroller of NIS, Rabi Bashir Nuhu, said the girls when interrogated said they were aware of their journey to Libya.

“It is a pity, in spite of our calls and advice to parents that they should look after their children, they still don’t heed.

“The girls were intercepted at the Yauri border on Nov. 29, as they were travelling from Ogun to Sokoto unaccompanied and alone.

“They said their sister, who they claimed resides in Libya, arranged for their pickup in Sokoto with the consent of their parents in Sagamu.”

While receiving the girls, NAPTIP Commandant in Kebbi State, Musbau Kaura, said they would launch full-scale investigation into the travelling of the victims.

“We thank NIS for making our job easier. We are going to investigate the recruitment, transit and the final destination of the victims”, he said.

