Two unidentified travellers killed by gunmen in Imo

Two men travelling in a white Toyota Hilux vehicle with registration number Kogi BJK 527 AA have been killed in Imo State.

Reports have it that the men were attacked by unknown gunmen, who shot several bullets into their vehicle, killing both the driver and the passenger.

In a viral video shared on the internet, the body of the passenger was lying on the back seat of the Hilux while villagers tried to help the driver who showed signs of life but later gave up the ghost.

It was gathered that the attack took place in Awo Idemili community in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo state, which is a border town, while the victims were rushed to a hospital known as Our Lady of Lourdes in ihiala.

The villagers in the viral video revealed the faces of the victims and called for their relatives to identify them and claim the bodies.

Meanwhile, spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command CSP Haruna Mohammed has released a statement that says no such incident happened in the state, insisting that the trending video, which purports the attack to have taken place in Ihiala, Anambra State was misleading.

He said “The report which neither states the date nor time of the incident is absolutely misleading with the tendency of creating tension and panic in the State.

According to him “Preliminary inquiry conducted by the Command revealed that the alleged incident took place at Awoidemili community in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo state. Victims were only rushed to Our Lady of Lourdes hospital, Ihiala where they were confirmed dead by the medical doctor.”

He explained that the Divisional Police headquarters where the incident took place in Imo State had since commenced investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

