Metro
Two US-based Nigerians kidnapped in Ebonyi regain freedom
Two US-based Nigerians, one Mike and his sister, who were kidnapped on New Year day in Afikpo, Ebonyi State, have regained freedom.
They were said to have been released on Wednesday evening at an unknown location after the family paid an undisclosed amount as ransom running into several millions of Naira.
A source close to the family, who could not disclose more details about what transpired before their release, said that the duo had been taken to a hospital for medical examination.
“At least they’ve come back alive and we thank everybody for their prayers.”
The hoodlums were said to have invaded the Afikpo community on New Year’s Day and stormed the residence of the victims at Ndibe Beach Road and abducted two persons while one lady was killed in the process.
Another person was said to have been shot and is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Abakaliki.
The kidnap gang numbering five were said to have trailed the victims who came in from the US and London for the Yuletide holiday.
According to reports, the hoodlums called a member of the family shortly after whisking away their victims to an unknown destination and demanded N50m as ransom.
It was not immediately clear the exact amount paid as ransom, but an unconfirmed source said: “The kidnappers collected quite a reasonable sum of money before releasing their victims.”
