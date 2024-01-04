Two US-based Nigerians kidnapped in Ebonyi regain freedom

Two US-based Nigerians, one Mike and his sister, who were kidnapped on New Year day in Afikpo, Ebonyi State, have regained freedom.

They were said to have been released on Wednesday evening at an unknown location after the family paid an undisclosed amount as ransom running into several millions of Naira.

A source close to the family, who could not disclose more details about what transpired before their release, said that the duo had been taken to a hospital for medical examination.

“At least they’ve come back alive and we thank everybody for their prayers.”

The hoodlums were said to have invaded the Afikpo community on New Year’s Day and stormed the residence of the victims at Ndibe Beach Road and abducted two persons while one lady was killed in the process.

Another person was said to have been shot and is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Abakaliki.

The kidnap gang numbering five were said to have trailed the victims who came in from the US and London for the Yuletide holiday.

Read also: Like NNPC, IPMAN says no plan to increase fuel price, warns against panic buying

According to reports, the hoodlums called a member of the family shortly after whisking away their victims to an unknown destination and demanded N50m as ransom.

It was not immediately clear the exact amount paid as ransom, but an unconfirmed source said: “The kidnappers collected quite a reasonable sum of money before releasing their victims.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now