Two weeks after returning from foreign trips, Buhari off to Dubai for another investment summit

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday left the country for Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), to attend the EXPO 2020 workshop in the Middle East nation.

The President left the country shortly after he took part in the opening ceremony of the 10th Session of Nigeria-South Africa Bilateral Commission alongside his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, at the State House, Abuja.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement titled “President Buhari to attend Expo 2020 Dubai.”

He was accompanied on the trip by some ministers notably Geoffrey Onyeama (Foreign Affairs), Adeniyi Adebayo (Industry, Trade and Investment), Zainab Ahmed (Finance, Budget and National Planning), Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (Defence), Hadi Sirika (Aviation) and Mohammed Abubakar (Agriculture and Rural Development).

Others are – Dr. Osagie Ehanire (Health), Isa Pantami (Communications and Digital Economy), Olamilekan Adegbite (Mines and Steel Development), Amb. Maryam Katagum (Minister of State, Industry, Trade and Investment), the National Security Adviser, Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd), Director-General of National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abubakar and the Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

The President returned to the country from 16 days trip to Scotland, France and South Africa on November 16.

The statement read: “EXPO 2020 Dubai, themed Connecting Minds, Creating the Future, creates the environment for Nigeria to join over 190 countries to forge true and meaningful partnerships “to build a better future for everyone.

READ ALSO: Buhari transmits Bill seeking extension of teachers’ retirement age to 65

“The Expo will provide another opportunity for the Nigerian delegation to highlight significant strides in the economy in the last six years as a basis for making the country an important destination for foreign direct investment.

“Aside from touring the Nigerian Pavilion at the Expo on Friday, Nigeria’s National Day, the President will also receive in audience prospective investors as well as meet with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

“On Saturday, President Buhari will be the Special Guest of Honour at the special Trade and Investment Forum themed: Unveiling Investment Opportunities in Nigeria. It is put together to mark Nigeria’s presence at the gathering by the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.”

The President is expected back in the country on Sunday.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now