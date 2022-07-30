Two women arrested for allegedly stealing baby in Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun have arrested two women for allegedly stealing a one-week-old baby in Ogun State.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the development to journalists on Saturday in Abeokuta, said the women were arrested by the operatives in Sango Ota area of the state on July 25.

He listed the suspects as Chinyere Nwosu and Ngozi Akaeme.

Oyeyemi said the 53-year-old Nwozu was seen with the baby at about 9:00 a.m. on that fateful day.

The spokesman said: “The woman was seen with the crying one-week-old baby boy on the said date. When members of the public discovered she could not breastfeed the crying baby as a mother, they became suspicious and immediately alerted the police at Sango Ota divisional headquarters.

“Upon the receipt of the information, the DPO of Sango Ota, SP Dahiru Saleh, detailed his detectives to the scene where the woman was promptly arrested.

“The suspect confessed during interrogation that she is not the biological mother of the child, but she bought the child somewhere in the Agege area of Lagos State through one Ngozi Akaeme for N500,000.

“Following her confession, the detectives went after the said Ngozi Akaeme and got her arrested. Akaeme told the police that she was an accomplice to Chinyere Nwozu and confessed that she actually negotiated with the mother of the baby who agreed to sell him.”

