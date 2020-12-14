Two workers injured as explosion hits Qua Iboe’s oil export terminal

Two oil workers sustained injuries during a fire accident at Nigeria’s Qua Iboe crude oil terminal, a spokesperson for ExxonMobil, the operator, said on Sunday, according to Reuters.

ExxonMobil said the two employees were receiving medical attention following the inferno that occurred on Sunday at the process area of the Qua Iboe terminal.

The ExxonMobil said the firm was conducting an inquiry into the cause of the incident and did not foresee any disruption to its operation.

A source close to the heart of the matter stated that a gas leakage had exploded when workers attempted to ignite a flare, and that the fire had cut power at the Qua Iboe terminal and halted loadings.

Qua Iboe is among the biggest oil export streams in Nigeria, Africa’s top exporter of crude oil. December loadings were anticipated to be 184,000 barrels per day.

Qua Iboe was up by 18 cents or 0.35% at $50.52 per barrel in early trading on Monday.

The terminal is located on the eastern side of Qua Iboe river estuary and contains nine crude oil storage tanks for light crude of very low levels of sulphur, metals and asphaltic materials.

ExxonMobil holds 40% interest in the field production while the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation holds the rest 60%.

