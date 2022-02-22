Two-year-old baby kidnapped in Abia

A two-year-old baby has been abducted by unknown persons in Abia State.

The spokesman for the state police command, Geoffrey Ogbonna, who confirmed the development to journalists on Tuesday in Umuahia, said the baby who was simply identified as Precious Akataobi, was abducted from her mother’s shop at Umuobiakwa, Obingwa Local Government Area of the state.

“The child’s mother was with her and his elder brother in the shop until she went into the compound to bring something.

“The woman left the girl in the custody of her elder brother. Some people later came to the shop, bought something, and gave the boy N500 note to get a change.

“As soon as the boy went into the compound to get the change from their mother, the abductors fled with the baby.

“The command had commenced a preliminary investigation into the matter.”

