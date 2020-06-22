Two-year-old tests positive for coronavirus in Ogun

A two-years old girl has tested positive for the Covid-19, an official announced in Ogun State on Sunday.

A statement from the Federal Medical Centre in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, revealed that series of test were carried out on the toddler, after she was admitted eight days ago, and the results came our positive.

“Due to the persisted high temperature, she was isolated, hence no member of staff or other patients were unduly exposed,” Segun Orisajo, the facility spokesperson said.

“To confirm the initial suspicion by a team of care givers, on the third day, she was screened for coronavirus while her treatment continued. The samples of her test returned positive for coronavirus few moments ago,”

Mr Orisajo also explained that the girl is already receiving treatment at the hospital’s isolation ward, while contact tracing of her relatives have started.

