U-17 Women’s W’Cup Qualifier: Flamingos battle Egypt in Cairo today

The Nigeria U17 football national team girls, Flamingos safely arrived in the capital of Egypt, Cairo on Friday, for the return leg of their U-17 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifying tie.

Flamingos won the first meeting at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja 4-0 last weekend, and will be hoping to complete the job today Saturday.

A brace from Omowunmi Bello and a goal each from Opeyemi Ajakaiye and Miracle Usani, gave the Nigerian girls the big lead in the tie.

The Nigerian contingent departed Nigeria on Thursday for the game which is slated for Saturday at the Petrosports Stadium, Cairo.

The winner of the encounter between Flamingos and Egypt on aggregate will face the winner of the Ethiopia vs. South Africa fixture for the final round of the qualifiers.

This year’s FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup will hold in India, from 11th – 30th October.

The encounter between Flamingos and Egypt will kick off at 10pm Nigeria time.

Flamingos Squad

Goalkeepers:

Faith Omilana

Linda Jiwuaku

Defenders:

Blessing Sunday

Comfort Folorunsho

Tumininu Adeshina

Olamide Oyinlola

Josephine Edafe

Miracle Usani

Confidence Nwoha

Mistura Yusuf

Midfielders:

Blessing Emmanuel

Taiwo Afolabi

Chidera Okenwa

Joy Igbokwe

Forwards:

Omowunmi Bello

Mercy Itimi

Alvine Dah-Zossu

Anastasia Atume

Opeyemi Ajakaiye

Yetunde Ayantosho

Judith Okah

Bisola Mosaku

Raheemot Adebayo

