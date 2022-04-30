Sports
U-17 Women’s W’Cup Qualifier: Flamingos battle Egypt in Cairo today
The Nigeria U17 football national team girls, Flamingos safely arrived in the capital of Egypt, Cairo on Friday, for the return leg of their U-17 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifying tie.
Flamingos won the first meeting at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja 4-0 last weekend, and will be hoping to complete the job today Saturday.
A brace from Omowunmi Bello and a goal each from Opeyemi Ajakaiye and Miracle Usani, gave the Nigerian girls the big lead in the tie.
The Nigerian contingent departed Nigeria on Thursday for the game which is slated for Saturday at the Petrosports Stadium, Cairo.
The winner of the encounter between Flamingos and Egypt on aggregate will face the winner of the Ethiopia vs. South Africa fixture for the final round of the qualifiers.
Read Also: Flamingos seal big first-leg win over Egypt in U-17 WWC qualifiers
This year’s FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup will hold in India, from 11th – 30th October.
The encounter between Flamingos and Egypt will kick off at 10pm Nigeria time.
Flamingos Squad
Goalkeepers:
Faith Omilana
Linda Jiwuaku
Defenders:
Blessing Sunday
Comfort Folorunsho
Tumininu Adeshina
Olamide Oyinlola
Josephine Edafe
Miracle Usani
Confidence Nwoha
Mistura Yusuf
Midfielders:
Blessing Emmanuel
Taiwo Afolabi
Chidera Okenwa
Joy Igbokwe
Forwards:
Omowunmi Bello
Mercy Itimi
Alvine Dah-Zossu
Anastasia Atume
Opeyemi Ajakaiye
Yetunde Ayantosho
Judith Okah
Bisola Mosaku
Raheemot Adebayo
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...