U-17 WWCQ: 25 players invited as Flamingos begin preparation for Egypt clash

The U-17 women’s national team, the Flamingos have started preparations ahead of their game with Egypt as Head Coach Bankole Olowookere has invited 25 players to camp.

The players will be reporting for training ahead of this month’s FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup third round fixture against their Egyptian counterparts.

The Flamingos trounced the Democratic Republic of Congo 8-0 on aggregate (3-0 in Kinshasa and 5-0 in Benin City) to reach the third round of the qualifying series.

Two goals from Opeyemi Ajakaiye and one each from Tumininu Adeshina, Anastasia Atume and Taiwo Afolabi accounted for the Congolese when they visited Benin City on 19th March.

Bankole has included all his regulars in the list of 25, who have been instructed to report at the Serob Legacy Hotel, Abuja on Sunday, 3rd April for resumption of camping programme.

The Flamingos will host Egypt at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Sunday, 17th April, with the return leg in Cairo on Saturday, 30th April.

INVITED SQUAD FOR EGYPT:

Goalkeepers: Faith Omilana (Honey Badgers); Linda Jiwuaku (Confluence Queens); Jessica Chikamso (Rivers Angels); Doris Ohia (Naija Ratels)

Defenders: Blessing Sunday (Edo Queens); Comfort Folorunsho (Delta Queens); Tumininu Adeshina (Naija Ratels); Mamusoz Edafe (Rivers Angels); Olamide Oyinlola (Naija Ratels); Miracle Usani (Abia Angels); Confidence Nwoha (Nasarawa Amazons); Kemi Soremekun (Confluence Queens)

Midfielders: Blessing Emmanuel (Naija Ratels); Taiwo Afolabi (Delta Queens); Chidera Okenwa (Abia Angels); Aminat Bello (SGH Queens); Joy Igbokwe (Mees Palace)

Forwards: Mercy Itimi (Bayelsa Queens); Alvine Da-Zossu (Osun Babes); Anastasia Atume (Honey Badgers); Raheemot Adebayo (FC Robo Queens); Olaide Mosaku (Prince Kazeem Eletu Queens); Opeyemi Ajakaiye (FC Robo Queens); Yetunde Ayantosho (Osun Babes); Adaobi Okah (Edo Queens)

