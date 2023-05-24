U-20 W’Cup: We don’t fear any team, says Bosso as Flying Eagles face Italy today

Flying Eagles coach, Ladan Bosso is confident that his team would take on any other team at the ongoing FUFA U-20 World Cup without fret.

The coach said this ahead of their matchday two encounter with Italy, which takes place today (Wednesday).

Bosso, whose lads overcame debutants Dominican Republic 2-1 in their opening game of the competition, revealed that his staff stayed back to watch Italy beat Brazil in the second game of the group.

Bosso said the Flying Eagles have the quality to neutralize the Italian midfield and cause havoc to the team, thereby sealing qualification for the next round of the tournament.

“We stayed back after our match against the Dominican Republic to watch the Italy match against Brazil, and we took a lot of notes from there,” Bosso said.

”The Italians have the midfield machinery to outrun any team that is flustered by their pace and organization, but we will know how to deal with that.

“We have the boys who can neutralize their mortal armoury and deliver some blows of our own. Wednesday’s encounter will be interesting. We will respect them but we don’t fear any team at this championship.” he declared.

Nigeria and Italy will face off in the second group D match in Argentina on Wednesday by 3p.m local time (7p.m Nigeria time.)

