Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, said on Wednesday that the Nigerian Under-23 football team will have a good match against Tanzania in Dar es Salaam on Saturday.

The minister expressed his hope after a new match between the U-23 team and Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) from Ibadan, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the team set up a camp in Ibadan for Saturday’s match against Tanzania.

The team will travel to Tanzania on Thursday to play their first match in the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Tanzania.

Dare expressed his hope that the team will perform well and urged the players to show their skills relentlessly to ensure victory in the match.

The minister said the match against 3SC was an important experience, considering Ibadan a historic city and understanding of 3SC in continental football.

Nigeria is a football-loving country. Even the president (Muhammad Buhari) said that football is our national asset and pride. These young people should know that they are proud of Nigeria and Nigerians.” . Even the president (Muhammad Buhari) said that football is our national asset and pride. These young people should know that they are proud of Nigeria and Nigerians.”

https://sportsbet.io/sports, all thanks to their impressive performances during the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. So far, the African giants have had impressive odds on sites like, all thanks to their impressive performances during the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Similarly, Nigeria’s under-23 football team, Salisu Yusuf, has hoped for a good outing in Tanzania, despite the team’s belated preparations.

He revealed that 23 of the 30 players in the camp will travel to Tanzania to attend the match.

The coach said that three of the players will miss the first leg due to minor injuries.

They have done enough to explore their opponents’ latest matches via video, he said, hoping for a good outing in Tanzania.

3SC’s coach Gibenga Ogunbuti said the U-23 team has a very good squad, although he said “there are still some areas to cover”.

He said that although their preparation for the match was short-lived, the team was still good enough to make up the time.

Ogunbote also expressed his hope that the team will have a great match against their Tanzanian counterparts.

NAN reports that the return match will take place on October 29 at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan.

Nigeria’s 10-0 victory over the Falcons and True Parrots of São Tomé and Príncipe as a morale booster. In a related development, Shehu Dikko, the second vice president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), describedover the Falcons and True Parrots of São Tomé and Príncipe as a morale booster.

Deco announced this on Monday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos after the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers between the Super Eagles and Central African Republic.

NAN reports that the Nigerian Super Eagles put on a five-star performance at the remote Agadir Stadium, also known as the Adrar Stadium, where they beat their opponents.

The Group A qualifiers in Morocco confirmed another major victory for the Super Eagles since November 28, 1959, when the national team (Red Devils) also achieved a 10-0 victory in Lagos over their neighbours, the Republic of Benin.

The Italian striker for Napoli, Victor Osimhen was a hero with four goals as he scored in the 9th, 48th, 65th and 84th minutes of the match.

Ligue 1 FC Loriente striker Terem Moffi added enthusiasm to the goal dash with two goals in the 43rd and 60th minutes.

Nantes striker Moses Simon added with a previous assist to Osimene the score in the 28th minute, while Watford FC midfielder; Ogenkaru Itibos scored a direct free kick in the 55th minute.

Leicester City’s Ademola Lookman scored in the 63rd minute, while the defeat ended with a 92nd penalty kick from Emmanuel Denis of Watford.

Dikko also assured that the Eagles will continue the momentum after picking up six points from the two matches played in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers so far.

“It’s a good win for us and a boost to the team’s morale. I must say it’s a welcome development, the players are good individually.

“We need these kinds of wins for the team to build the confidence of the players; we can see that we also have many scorers in the game.

“The win would definitely send a message to the other teams about the Eagles as all the players did well and it is difficult to single out a player for honor.

“We are happy with the results and so far the good thing has come

And in shape.

Deco also said that the newly appointed Portuguese Super Eagle coach, Jose Peseiro, has introduced new developments to the team for the sake of positive results.

“The Super Eagles coach has performed well so far, stabilizing the team and bringing much-needed competition and discipline to the team.

“The coach is tactically sound and smart too, he takes things step by step. I am mine. I believe that if it continues like this, greater things will be achieved. I love competing in the team,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now