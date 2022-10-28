U.S. Chamber of Commerce invites Atiku for bilateral meeting

The United States Chamber of Commerce has invited the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to a bilateral trade dialogue with the U.S.-Africa Business Centre.

This was contained in a letter signed by the president of the centre, Scott Eisner.

According to the letter, the meeting will be held on Tuesday morning, November 1, 2022, in the U.S. Chamber of Commerce headquarters in Washington, DC.

The letter specifically mentioned that the deliberation would be “an off-the-record discussion to hear” Mr Abubakar’s “perspective on how the U.S. corporate community can best support Nigeria’s economic development,” especially the opportunities for expanding the economic partnership between Nigeria and the U.S.

“As you may know, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the largest business advocacy organisation in the world, operating in all 50 states and in over 100 countries to promote free enterprise and advance American trade and investment globally, representing companies of every size and from every sector, working with state and local Chambers and over 100 AmChams around the world, including the American Business Council (ABC) in Nigeria,” the organisation added.

Mr Abubakar unveiled his economic agenda in June, where he pledged support for the privatisation of key sectors of Nigeria’s economy in what he describes as “breaking government monopoly,” committing to the free market principles, allowing market forces to determine prices.

