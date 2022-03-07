U.S company opens $100m diaper factory in Ikorodu amid Nigeria’s population explosion

A United States’ brands, Kimberly Clark has opened a $100 Million factory in Ikorodu a Lagos suburb amid Nigeria’s rising population.

An excited U.S. Consul General Claire Pierangelo who made the announcement revealed that the factory would create over 1,000 direct and 5,000 indirect jobs.

She described the factory as a state-of-the-art diaper manufacturing facility with huge potential to scale over the next 3-5 years of operation.

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that within three years Nigerian households registered over 18 million babies.

In her address, at the formal opening, Pierangelo added that the investment is a testament Nigeria was a critical market for American companies and improving the investment climate would result in more milestones for both countries.

“U.S. Mission to Nigeria continues to work with our counterparts in the Nigerian government to promote an environment that is inviting to U.S. businesses. Through this model of cooperation, we will realize mutually beneficial outcomes – increasing investment, capacities for job creation, and partnerships while improving the lives of workers and consumers,” Pierangelo added.

Pierangelo explained that the commissioning of the new facility showcases the commitment of the United States to deepen its trade and investment ties with Nigeria. She commended Kimberly-Clark for its investment in Nigeria and the company’s contribution to improving hygiene and the health of the people of Nigeria.

The Ikorodu facility will produce diapers under the Huggies brand name, with the primary goal of producing quality Nigerian-made products for mothers and babies across the country.

Kimberly-Clark is an American brand with its headquarters in Texas, United States and has a presence around the world manufacturing hygiene and medical products. It began operations in Nigeria in 2012, with the introduction of Huggies® diapers into the Nigerian market in 2015 and Kotex® sanitary pads in 2019.

