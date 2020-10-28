U.S. Consulate opens application for 2020 Academy for Women Entrepreneurs

The United States consulate general on Tuesday announced a call for applications for the 2020 Academy for Women Entrepreneurs, an initiative of the U.S. government that supports women globally.

It will choose 120 female entrepreneurs from southern Nigeria to attend virtual and in-person training and mentoring. It will equally select 20 female returnees to support an extensive rehabilitation and reintegration of returning migrants.

The programme will run from November this year to March 2021 and will see successful applicants receive lessons on business management network with network entrepreneurs and mentors, enabling them to learn the practical skills needed to establish and operate successful and sustainable businesses.

The Academy for Women Entrepreneurs aims at teaching women around the world to become successful entrepreneurs amidst the coronavirus crisis, said Jennifer Foltz, acting public affairs officers of the U.S. consulate.

“One of the U.S. government’s goals is to promote entrepreneurship worldwide. Through the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs, we are doing just that by giving ambitious businesswomen the skills they need to take their ventures to the next level.

“For this year’s program, we encourage motivated and self-driven female entrepreneurs to apply,” Foltz added.

Participants will have access to DreamBuilder, a consolidated business-training course developed from a collaboration between Arizona State University’s Thunderbird School of Global Management and global copper mining company Freeport-McMoRan.

“We are excited that the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos has partnered with us for the second time to implement this important program tailored for women’s economic empowerment.

“With the challenges and opportunities the COVID-19 pandemic has presented, a lot more women are looking for new ways to pivot their businesses, and AWE is on the lookout for such women,” said Inya Lawal, chief executive officer of Ascend Studios Foundation, a partner of the U.S. consulate.

The application window will close on 8th November. The first edition of the program held in Lagos in September 2019.

