U.S donates 200 ventilators to Nigeria

The Federal Government on Tuesday through the Ministry of Health received the donation of 200 ventilators in Abuja from the United States Government.

The ventilators will support the country’s fight against the deadly coronavirus.

“We shall be taking delivery of medical ventilators to shore up our Intensive Care response capability, courtesy of the President and people of the United States of America,” the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire said while receiving the items.

“This donation consists of 200 ventilators, which, as we all know by now, are a critical component of the response strategy to save the lives of persons who have been severely impacted by this viral infection.

“They will certainly be of great benefit to the people of Nigeria and I wish to convey the appreciation of His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and of the government of Nigeria, to President Donald Trump and the United States Government for the generous consideration and friendly gesture.

“We particularly appreciate that this gift comes against the backdrop that the United States is also fighting its own fierce battle against the COVID-19 plague. We wish them the very best in this challenge.”

He added, “I wish to also commend the United States Agency for International Development, the USCDC and the US Ambassador to Nigeria – Her Excellency Mary Beth Leonard, for their interest and engagement in Nigeria, even beyond the advent of COVID-19. Her Excellency has demonstrated personal concern by paying a solidarity visit to the Federal Ministry of Health.

The Minister also urged the Trump administration to support efforts to find a lasting remedy in the fight against the pandemic.

“I conclude by requesting the United States Government to lend its full weight to global efforts to find efficacious therapeutics and vaccines to neutralize the threat of COVID-19 to the global community and to guarantee fair allocation to all countries and people.”

