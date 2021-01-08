U.S education secretary resigns, cites Trump’s role in Capitol riot

U.S. Education Secretary, Betsy DeVos, has resigned citing President Donald Trump’s involvement in the Capitol riot, as what informed his decision.

Pro-Trump’s supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying the victory of U.S President-elect, Joe Biden.

This is following the resignation of U.S. Transportation Secretary, Elaine Chao, due to the Wednesday violence describing it as deeply-troubling, Washington Post reported.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported the development on Thursday, citing the resignation letter.

“That behaviour (violent riot) was unconscionable for our country.

“There is no mistaking the impact your (Trump) rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflexion point for me,’’ DeVos said in a letter to Trump, as quoted by the WSJ.

Some others, who have stepped down since Wednesday, include Stephanie Grisham, the former Chief of Staff to First Lady Melania Trump; Matt Pottinger, the Deputy National Security Adviser and Sarah Matthews, the Deputy White House Press Secretary.

Others are Anna Cristina “Rickie” Niceta, the Social Secretary at the White House; Ryan Tully, the National Security Council’s Senior Director for European and Russian Affairs and Tyler Goodspeed, the acting Chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers.

Included is John Costello, the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Intelligence and Security at the Commerce Department.

Mr Biden’s inauguration is scheduled for January 20.

