U.S Embassy denies report alleging it stopped Bishop Oyedepo from travelling

The embassy of the United States of America (USA) in Nigeria, has described as false news, a report that it refused to issue visa to Bishop David Oyedepo.

Oyedepo is the founder of Living Faith Church, popularly known as Winners Chapel.

Reports in the media had claimed that the clergy, on Thursday visited the Lagos Consulate of the US embassy to have his visa renewed, but that his application was denied.

The report said Oyedepo reacted angrily over the development, attracting the attention of people around.

But in a tweet on its Twitter handle-@USEmbassyAbuja on Friday, the embassy wrote:

“#FalseNews Alert! Be advised, the reports making the rounds about a visa being denied to Nigerian Bishop Oyedepo are false.

“If you have seen this manufactured item in the media, help defeat this #misinformation by communicating to everyone that it is completely false.”

