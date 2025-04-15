U.S. envoys celebrates Nigeria’s music influence on global stage

For the third consecutive year, the United States Mission hosted a pre-award reception in honor of the 17th Headies, reputed as Nigeria’s biggest and most prestigious music awards show.

Guests, including creative industry leaders and policymakers, nominated artists, alumni of U.S. government exchange programmes, representatives of U.S. businesses in Nigeria, and members of the diplomatic corps attended the reception, highlighting the growing global reach of the Nigerian music industry.

In his remarks at the event, the U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard M. Mills, Jr. celebrated the profound influence of Nigerian music on the global stage and the vital role that American streaming platforms, record labels, and U.S. government exchange programs have played in amplifying Nigerian music globally, driving economic growth and fostering mutual prosperity for both countries.

Mills explained that taking the Headies to the U.S. in 2022 and 2023 was a bold step and a recognition of the impact African music has made in the U.S. and around the world.

“We’ve seen a remarkable rise in the number of Nigerian artists performing at sold-out shows in arenas across the United States and earning recognition at major award shows like the Grammys,” Ambassador Mills said.

“We are proud to support the Headies as it recognizes those at the top of their game and provides a platform for emerging talent, playing a vital role in growing the economy for both our countries and creating opportunities for millions of people, at the microphone and behind the scenes.”

As Nigerian Afrobeats stars continue to make their mark on the global stage, Executive Producer of the Headies, Ayo Animashaun, noted that there has never been a greater time to be a Nigerian artist. He underscored the important role of international collaborations in cementing Afrobeats place in the global music industry.

U.S. creative companies such as Paramount, Apple Music, YouTube, and leading record labels like Universal, Empire, and Atlantic have been at the forefront of partnering with Nigerian producers and artists to share authentic African sounds with audiences around the world.

