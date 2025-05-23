Connect with us

International

U.S. judge blocks Trump from dismantling education dept

Published

37 minutes ago

on

A federal judge in the United States on Thursday blocked the President Donald Trump administration from dismantling the Department of Education.

This marked the first time a judge declared the administration’s extensive changes to the department unlawful.

Judge Myong Joun from the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, who was appointed by former President Joe Biden, issued a preliminary injunction prohibiting the administration from dismissing half of the department’s employees.

It also prevented the department from shifting the management of federal student loans to the Small Business Administration.

READ ALSO: Trump ready to delay TikTok ban again

Trump has long criticised the department and argued that despite significant federal investment in education, the quality of education has not met expectations.

The President, who cited low proficiency in reading and mathematics among students in U.S. elementary, middle, and high schools, said that the department is “doing us no good’’ and his administration is returning education to the states.

In March, he signed an executive order to formally begin the process of dismantling the department.

The department previously initiated a large-scale layoff.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

19 − 3 =


 

Investigations

Investigations48 minutes ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Broken Promises: Neglected Kwara PHCs costing lives

By Abdulganiyu Abdulrahman Akanbi The road leading to Tswako, a rural community in Lafiaji, the headquarters of Edu Local Government...
Investigations3 days ago

SPECIAL REPORT: No staff, no drugs, no ambulance: Inside Abuja’s failing rural health centres

On a sunny afternoon in the month of March, my bike man and I were travelling to Chorin Boso, a...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: In Sokoto, classrooms overtaken by goats, reptiles, as insecurity, lack of teachers, govt inaction push children out of school

SHEHU MUHAMMAD SHEHU reports on how insecurity, government inaction and lack of qualified teachers has significantly forced up the number...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Abia residents in pains, as contractor abandons erosion control project after collecting N185m

Fresh from fashion school in 2022, Onuka Kalu planned to convert one of his father’s two shops, where he formerly...
Investigations4 months ago

Trump halts $50m Gaza aid, cites ‘condoms in Gaza’ claim

In a sweeping move to reassess U.S. foreign aid spending, President Donald Trump has frozen a $50 million assistance package...