U.S. Mission backs Nigerian govt’s pursuit of justice in murder of Kaduna Priest

The United States Mission in Nigeria has expressed its support for the Nigerian government’s efforts to seek justice following the tragic killing of Catholic priest, Father Sylvester Okechukwu, who was abducted and later found dead in Kaduna State.

Father Okechukwu, a priest at St. Mary Catholic Church in Tachira, Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna, was kidnapped on March 4, 2025. His lifeless body was discovered a day later, on March 5, prompting widespread grief and condemnation across religious and civil society communities. The Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan confirmed his death in a somber announcement, describing it as a devastating blow to the faithful.

In a statement shared on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday, the U.S. Mission described the murder as a “tragic loss” and welcomed the Nigerian government’s interest in holding those responsible accountable. The Mission also underscored the importance of upholding the rule of law in addressing such heinous crimes.

“In light of the recent tragic killing of Father Sylvester Okechukwu in Kaduna, we welcome the Nigerian government’s interest in pursuing justice and emphasise the critical role of the judicial system in ensuring due process and accountability,” the statement read.

The U.S. called for transparency in all legal proceedings and expressed hope that the courts will ensure a fair and timely trial for any suspects arrested in connection with the case.

“We hope all legal proceedings will be transparent, bear out the facts, and lead to a fair and swift trial as to the innocence or guilt of the accused,” the statement continued.

Beyond justice for the late priest, the U.S. Mission stressed that a functioning and impartial judiciary is vital for healing communities affected by violence and offering closure to grieving families.

“Upholding the rule of law is essential to deliver justice for all victims of such violence, including this case, and provide closure for their families and friends.”

The brutal murder of Father Okechukwu has reignited national concerns over security, particularly in Kaduna State, which has seen a troubling rise in kidnappings and targeted attacks. Community leaders, faith-based groups, and international observers continue to urge the Nigerian government to strengthen protective measures for vulnerable communities and ensure justice is not only promised but delivered.

