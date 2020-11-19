International Latest

U.S reacts as three people killed in Uganda during violence over arrest of presidential candidate

November 19, 2020
U.S reacts as three people killed in Uganda during violence over arrest of presidential candidate
By Ripples Nigeria

The police in Uganda have confirmed the death of three people and the wounding of a dozen others after demonstrations erupted in the streets of Kampala in Uganda following the arrest of presidential candidate, Bobi Wine in the eastern part of the country.

Bobi Wine, a music star-turned-politician was arrested on Wednesday during an election rally in the eastern district of Luuka after being accused of violating coronavirus guidelines set by the electoral commission.

READ ALSO: Violent protests erupt in Uganda after police arrests presidential candidate

Reports say protesters stormed the streets after he (Bobi Wine) said on Twitter yesterday that police violently broke into his vehicle in the town of Luuka and took him into custody.

The US has condemned the violence that gripped Uganda’s capital, Kampala, and other major towns following the arrest of Robert Kyagulanyi, known as musician Bobi Wine.

The US mission there has urged “all parties to renounce violence” and to undertake measures to reduce tensions.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */