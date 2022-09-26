U.S. warns Putin of ‘catastrophic’ consequences over nuclear weapons threat

The United States has warned Russian President Vladimir Putin of a “catastrophic consequences” if he goes ahead with his threat of deploying nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

The warning was issued on Sunday by the US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who said if Russia crosses the line, the repercussions would be devastating.

Sullivan who was a guest on NBC’s “Meet the Press” program, said the United States has been in frequent, direct contact with Russia, including during the last few days to discuss the situation in Ukraine and Putin’s actions and threats.

“If Russia crosses this line, there will be catastrophic consequences for Russia. The United States will respond decisively,” Sullivan said when asked about Putin’s threat.

“Putin remains intent … on wiping out the Ukraine people that he does not believe have a right to exist. So he’s going to keep coming and we have to keep coming with weapons, ammunition, intelligence and all the support we can provide,” he added.

“Sullivan’s threats represents the latest American warning following the thinly veiled nuclear threat made by Vladimir Putin last Wednesday in a speech in which the Russian president also announced his country’s first wartime military mobilization since World War Two,” a White House defense expert said on Monday while analysing the remarks.

President Joe Biden, had,in a speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York last Wednesday, also accused Putin of making “overt nuclear threats against Europe” in reckless disregard for nuclear nonproliferation responsibilities.

