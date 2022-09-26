International
U.S. warns Putin of ‘catastrophic’ consequences over nuclear weapons threat
The United States has warned Russian President Vladimir Putin of a “catastrophic consequences” if he goes ahead with his threat of deploying nuclear weapons against Ukraine.
The warning was issued on Sunday by the US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who said if Russia crosses the line, the repercussions would be devastating.
Sullivan who was a guest on NBC’s “Meet the Press” program, said the United States has been in frequent, direct contact with Russia, including during the last few days to discuss the situation in Ukraine and Putin’s actions and threats.
“If Russia crosses this line, there will be catastrophic consequences for Russia. The United States will respond decisively,” Sullivan said when asked about Putin’s threat.
Read also:At UN Assembly new British PM, Liz Truss, slams Russia’s President Putin
“Putin remains intent … on wiping out the Ukraine people that he does not believe have a right to exist. So he’s going to keep coming and we have to keep coming with weapons, ammunition, intelligence and all the support we can provide,” he added.
“Sullivan’s threats represents the latest American warning following the thinly veiled nuclear threat made by Vladimir Putin last Wednesday in a speech in which the Russian president also announced his country’s first wartime military mobilization since World War Two,” a White House defense expert said on Monday while analysing the remarks.
President Joe Biden, had,in a speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York last Wednesday, also accused Putin of making “overt nuclear threats against Europe” in reckless disregard for nuclear nonproliferation responsibilities.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...