UAC Nigeria, Eterna shares plummet, stock market sheds N26.14 billion

The stock market capitalisation depreciated by –0.08 per cent on Monday, representing a loss of N26.14 billion, as it dropped from N29.54 trillion to N29.51 trillion.

At the end of trading, the All-Share Index, closed down at 54,184.34, losing 48 basis points from the previous day’s 54,232.34 ASI.

About 292.55 million shares, worth N2.38 billion, were traded in 4,408 deals on Monday.

It contrasted with the 557.93 million shares, valued at N3.68 billion, that were exchanged on Friday, in 3,943 deals.

Mansard led the gainers’ list with a N0.19kobo rise in share price to move from N1.90kobo to N2.09 per share.

Lasaco share value was up by N0.11kobo to end trading at N1.21kobo from N1.10kobo per share.

Nahco gained N0.80kobo to move from N8.10kobo to N8.90kobo per share.

Ikeja Hotel gained N0.10kobo to close at N1.32kobo, above its opening price of N1.22kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa’s share traded upward by 7.69 per cent to rise from N0.26kobo to N0.28kobo per share.

SCOA topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.10kobo to drop from N1 to N0.90kobo per share.

UAC Nigeria share price dropped by N0.95kobo to end trading at N8.60kobo from N9.55kobo per share.

Sunu Assurance lost 9.62 per cent to end trading with N0.47kobo from N0.52kobo per share.

Eterna share dropped from N6.80kobo to N6.15kobo per share after losing N0.65kobo during trading.

Associated Bus Transport lost 8.11 per cent to drop from N0.37kobo to N0.34kobo per share.

Fidelity Bank led the day’s trading with 79.73 million shares valued at N426.80 million.

Transcorp traded 28.77 million shares worth N39.87 million.

UBA sold 26.81 million shares worth N224.10 million.

Access Corp followed with 17.07 million shares valued at N153.60 million, while Oando traded 13.04 million shares valued at N73.64 million.

