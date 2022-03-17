UAC, Royal Exchange lead gainers as Nigeria’s capital market records N1bn loss

The Nigerian capital market ended almost in a stalemate on Thursday after the bourse closed at 0.02 percent.

Consequently, the shareholders total investment dropped by N1 billion from N25.526 trillion to N25.520 trillion today.

The All-Share Index was up by 11.24 basis points to close at 47,364.46 compared to 47,353.22 achieved the previous day.

Investors traded 239.73 million shares worth N3.89 billion in 3,848 deals on Thursday.

This surpassed 145.83 million shares valued at N7.91 billion traded in 4,113 deals on Wednesday.

UAC Nigeria led the gainers’ chart following the rise in its share price by N1.10kobo to close at N12.10kobo from N11 per share.

Royal Exchange gained N0.10kobo to rise from N1.02 per share to N1.12kobo.

WAPIC’s share was up by 8.16 percent to move from N0.49kobo to N0.53kobo per share.

Presco’s share appreciated by N8 to move from N125 to N133 per share.

Multiverse gained 4.55 percent to end trading with N0.23kobo from N0.22kobo per share.

Niger Insurance topped the losers chart, shedding N0.20kobo to drop from N0.22kobo to N0.20kobo per share.

Cornerstone’s share dropped by 6.45 percent to end trading at N0.58kobo from N0.62kobo per share.

Veritas Kapital’s share depreciated from N0.22kobo to N0.21kobo per share after losing 4.55 percent during trading.

Seplat lost N30 to end trading with N930 from N960 per share.

Lasaco completed the list after shedding 2.80 percent from its market price to drop from N1.07 to N1.04 per share.

Veritas Kapital led the trading equities with 30.01 million shares valued at N6.30 million.

UBA followed with 27.72 million shares valued at N235.18 million.

First Bank traded 23.02 million shares worth N272.01 million.

GTCO sold 18.24 million shares worth N477.75 million, while Fidelity Bank traded 16.10 million valued at N47.76 million.

