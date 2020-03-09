UACN Property, Unilever, Stanbic top Ripples Nigeria stock watchlist

Last week, the Nigerian bourse rallied on Wednesday and Thursday after maintaining a losing streak for days. However, all the key market performance indicators closed in the positive territory as the week ended.

We have selected a group of stocks you should watch out for this week on the basis of how the market fared last week and some fundamental factors.

Ripples Nigeria watch list is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria stock watch-list is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

UACN PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY PLC

UACN Property tops our list this week on the strength of being the best performing stock last week. It opened at N0.83 and closed at N1.02, appreciating by 22.89% in the process.

UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC

Unilever makes the list by virtue of being highest price loser last week. Opening at N15, it fell to N13 as the week ended, shedding 13.33%.

STANBIC IBTC HOLDINGS PLC

Stanbic IBTC makes our list on the account of its declaration of N2 per share dividend as a result of its Full Year 2019 results. Shareholders whose names appear on the company’s register of members as of the Close of Business (COB) on 18th March 2020 will be eligible for the proposed dividend payout. The register of members will be closed from 19th March to 26th March 2020, preparatory to the dividend payment on 18th June 2020.

UNION BANK OF NIGERIA PLC

Union Bank makes our list on the account of declaring a dividend for FY2019 last week. It announced a proposed dividend of N0.25 per share subject to the approval of shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting (AGM).

GUARANTY TRUST BANK PLC

GTB makes our list on the basis of its declaration of N2.50 per share final dividend for FY2019 last week. The dividend payout is subject to shareholders’ approval at the company’s next AGM.

NESTLE NIGERIA PLC

Nestle makes our list by reason of its declaration of N45 final dividend per share for FY2019 last week. The dividend is subject to shareholders’ approval at its next AGM.

