UACN tops gainers, Lasaco maintains losing streak in Nigeria’s stock market | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigerian stock market started the month on an upward swing on Monday as equity capitalisation increased to N20.89 trillion.

The stock market closed on Friday with N20.82 trillion equity capitalisation, handing investors a N20 billion gain.

The volume of shares traded by investors increased to 543.98 million on Monday and surpassed the 507.25 million shares traded on Friday.

The All Share Index (ASI) gained 0.33 percent at the end of trading and settled at 39,931.63.

This was more than 39,799.89 recorded on Friday.

Also, investors were involved in 4,673 deals on Monday, more than the 4,465 deals at the close of market on Friday.

The value of shares, however, dipped by end of trading and declined to N1.88 billion from N2.44 billion reported on Friday.

At the end of trading, UACN share price increased from N7.5kobo to N8 per share following a gain of N0.5kobo in its share price.

AIICO share price rose by 5.22 percent and increased from N1.15kobo to N1.21kobo.

READ ALSO: Massive sell-off among investors of Wema Bank, Zenith Bank as stock trade plunges

Veritas made the list after recording 5 percent gain in share price and increased from N0.2kobo to N0.21kobo.

BUA Cement share price rose by N2.75kobo to end trading at N74.75kobo from N72.

Neimeth recorded 2.73 percent increase in share price and moved from N1.83kobo to N1.88kobo at the end of trading.

NASCON topped the losers’ list after shedding N1.6kobo in share price to drop from N16.05 to N14.45kobo at the end of trading.

Champion Breweries’ share price dropped from N2.52kobo to N2.27kobo following a loss of N0.25kobo in its share price.

PZ share price plunged by 9.43 percent to end trading at N4.8kobo per share from N5.3kobo.

Lasaco’s share price declined from N1.23kobo to N1.12kobo per share after losing N0.11kobo during trading.

Sovereign Insurance completed the list as its share price fell by 7.41 percent to end trading at N0.25per share from N0.27kobo.

For traded shares, Wema Bank was the most active stock on Monday as investors traded 369.67 million shares worth N240.32 million.

Zenith Bank shares were traded at a volume of 20.61 million and valued at N529.06 million.

Transcorp was next with 13.01 million shares traded at a cost of N11.48 million.

UBA reported 11.93 million shares worth N98.64 million while United Capital recorded over 11.32 million traded shares at a value of N69.19 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions