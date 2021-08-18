UAE grants deposed Afghan President, Ashraf Ghani asylum

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities have granted the deposed Afghanistan President, Ashraf Ghani, asylum in the Middle East nation.

Ghani, who fled the country after the Taliban forces seized the capital, Kabul, on Sunday was granted asylum by the Islamic Kingdom on humanitarian grounds.

UAE confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement read: “The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation can confirm that the UAE has welcomed President Ashraf Ghani and his family into the country on humanitarian grounds.”

Reports said the deposed President fled his country with $169million stuffed in a helicopter.

He reportedly took with him four cars and a helicopter loaded with $169million in bags.

However, the ex-President was forced to leave some of the money behind as it would not fit in the chopper.

Earlier reports had indicated that Ghani was in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Sources in the Russian Embassy in Kabul later told journalists that he had flown to Tajikistan, but diverted to Oman when officials in Dushanbe refused him permission to land.

