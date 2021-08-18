International
UAE grants deposed Afghan President, Ashraf Ghani asylum
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities have granted the deposed Afghanistan President, Ashraf Ghani, asylum in the Middle East nation.
Ghani, who fled the country after the Taliban forces seized the capital, Kabul, on Sunday was granted asylum by the Islamic Kingdom on humanitarian grounds.
UAE confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday.
The statement read: “The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation can confirm that the UAE has welcomed President Ashraf Ghani and his family into the country on humanitarian grounds.”
Reports said the deposed President fled his country with $169million stuffed in a helicopter.
READ ALSO: Taliban takes over Kabul as Afghan President flees country
He reportedly took with him four cars and a helicopter loaded with $169million in bags.
However, the ex-President was forced to leave some of the money behind as it would not fit in the chopper.
Earlier reports had indicated that Ghani was in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.
Sources in the Russian Embassy in Kabul later told journalists that he had flown to Tajikistan, but diverted to Oman when officials in Dushanbe refused him permission to land.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...