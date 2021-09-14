UAE includes six Nigerians on terror watch list

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Cabinet has included six Nigerians in its terror watch list in a new release on Monday.

In a resolution the Cabinet issued with the number 83 for 2021, 38 individuals and 15 entities were placed on the list of persons and organisations supporting terrorism.

According to the release, “the Resolution underscores the UAE’s commitment to target and dismantle networks that finance terrorism and its related activities.”

The UAE Resolution also “demands that regulatory authorities monitor and identify any individuals or entities affiliated with or associated with any financial, commercial or technical relationship and take the necessary measures according to the laws in force in the country in less than 24 hours.”

The six Nigerians included in the UAE terror watch list include Abdurrahaman Ado Musa who is number 27 on list.

Others are Salihu Yusuf Adamu, 28, Bashir Ali Yusuf, 29, Muhammed Ibrahim Isa, 30, Ibrahim Ali Alhassan, 31, and Surajo Abubakar Muhammad, who made the list at number 32.

Top on the list is a national of the UAE and a terrorists figure who is also on the watch of the US and other international bodies, Ahmed Mohammed Abdulla Mohammed Alshaiba Alnuaimi.

