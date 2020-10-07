UAE to begin issuance of Visa to Nigerians on Thursday

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has said it will begin issuance of Visas to Nigerians from Thursday, October 8, 2020.

This was disclosed by Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika on Wednesday.

According to him, the UAE had confirmed that it would start issuing visas to Nigerians from Thursday and that travellers would have a return ticket.

“UAE confirmed that they will begin issuance of Visas from 8th of October, 2020. Travelers to have a return ticket, hotel booking, negative PCR result & a Health insurance (similar to Schengen requirement).

“Health insurance can be paid through travel agents/airline,” he said.

Recall that the Federal Government had six days ago lifted suspension placed on Emirates Airline from flying into Nigeria.

Sirika had also said that the UAE had written Nigeria, in agreement to issue visas to Nigerians, saying that based on this, decision had been reached to allow Emirates to fly into Nigeria.

“Commencement of the Visa issuance is condition precedent. Please bear with this unusual situation. Many thanks,” he had said.

