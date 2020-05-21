UAE, UK returnees complete 14-day quarantine

The Federal Government said on Thursday the first and second batches of Nigerians evacuated from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United Kingdom had completed their 14-day supervised quarantine period.

The first batch of 256 Nigerians evacuated from the UAE returned to Lagos on May 6 while another set of 253 people evacuated from the UK arrived in Abuja on May 8.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, who disclosed during the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing in Abuja, said the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has directed the Commissioners of Police in Lagos and Abuja to ensure the seamless travel of the evacuated persons to their various states across the federation.

He said: “As they have come to the end of the 14 days quarantine, I spoke to the Inspector-General of Police and he was very helpful because some of them will have to travel across state lines and that has been a source of concern for them.

“But the IGP has directed the Commissioners of Police of the two cities which they are located – that is Abuja and Lagos – to receive them individually and give them personalized passes and phone numbers that they can reach if they have any problems at any of the borders going home. We are hopeful that they will not have any issues as they go back.”

