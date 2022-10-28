News
UAE visa ban on Nigerians, other African nations a consequence of bad leadership – Aisha Yesufu
The Co-convener of the BringBackourGirls Movement, Aisha Yesufu, said on Friday the United Arab Emirates visa ban on Nigerians and citizens of other African countries was a consequence of bad leadership on the continent.
The Gulf State had recently banned nationals of 20 African countries from entering Dubai.
Countries affected by the visa were Uganda, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Sudan, Cameroon, Nigeria, Liberia, Burundi, Republic of Guinea, Gambia, Togo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Senegal, Benin, Ivory Coast, Congo, Rwanda, Burkina Faso, Guinea Bissau, Comoros, and the Dominican Republic.
However, no specific reason was given for the latest development.
Yesufu, who reacted to the development in a video posted on her social media handle, described the ban as annoying and disrespectful.
Read also:Aisha Yesufu challenges Obi to present plan on police brutality in Nigeria
She insisted the ban was a slap on the faces of African leaders who had rendered the continent poor with their corruption and incompetence.
Yesufu, therefore, charged African leaders on transparency in order to redeem the continent’s reputation globally.
She said: “The action was so disrespectful. We need to get better honestly. This disrespect has nothing to do with our colour; it’s because our countries aren’t working well. If Nigeria gets better, other African countries will get better. We’re the giant of Africa even though we foolishly don’t behave as such.
“Countries that shouldn’t talk to us throw anything at us as they deem it. Our leaders steal our money and take it there for investment and others yet we are being insulted anyhow. The African continent must sit up to avoid being denigrated.”
